Hasbro Announces Mass Layoffs

It's not a very merry Christmas season for one of the world's biggest toy makers: Hasbro told employees Monday that it would be laying off almost one-fifth of its workforce over the next year and a half to two years. Some had already been notified their positions would be cut, but the majority will be notified over the next six months, the company said. The Wall Street Journal saw the memo that was sent to workers and first reported the news. Hasbro, which already held layoffs earlier in the year, cited the ongoing slump in toy sales, which persisted even into the holiday shopping season and and is expected to continue into 2024.