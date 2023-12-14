Patti Smith Has Health Scare in Italy

Patti Smith is out of the hospital in Italy after an undisclosed "sudden illness" forced a one-night stay, reports the Guardian. The 76-year-old singer is in "good health" and spirits, according to the Local Health Authority in Bologna, per the Los Angeles Times. The latter newspaper has a photo of a smiling Smith posing with hospital staff before her departure on Wednesday. Smith has canceled shows in Bologna, Venice, and Milan, though the health officials say she should be back on stage after "an appropriate period of rest."