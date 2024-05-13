George Clooney Will Make His Broadway Debut Next Year

More than 45 years into his acting career, George Clooney is set to make his Broadway debut. The 63-year-old will star in Good Night, and Good Luck, which is slated to open in spring 2025, People reports. The production is an adaptation of the 2005 movie of the same name, which Clooney directed and co-wrote. It dramatizes the 1950s conflict between veteran journalist Edward R. Murrow and anti-Communist crusader Sen. Joseph McCarthy. In the movie, David Strathairn played Murrow and Clooney played Fred Friendly, co-producer of Murrow's CBS documentary series See It Now. Clooney will play Murrow in the stage adaptation.
Clooney and movie co-writer Grant Heslov are teaming up again to produce the adaption, the New York Times reports. The film received six Oscar nominations, including best director for Clooney and best original screenplay for Clooney and Heslov. The AP notes that the movie "i s a natural to be turned into a play" because the "dialogue-heavy action unfolds on handful of sets."
- "I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to," Clooney said in a statement.
