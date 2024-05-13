George Clooney Will Make His Broadway Debut Next Year

More than 45 years into his acting career, George Clooney is set to make his Broadway debut. The 63-year-old will star in Good Night, and Good Luck, which is slated to open in spring 2025, People reports. The production is an adaptation of the 2005 movie of the same name, which Clooney directed and co-wrote. It dramatizes the 1950s conflict between veteran journalist Edward R. Murrow and anti-Communist crusader Sen. Joseph McCarthy. In the movie, David Strathairn played Murrow and Clooney played Fred Friendly, co-producer of Murrow's CBS documentary series See It Now. Clooney will play Murrow in the stage adaptation.