New Planet of the Apes Film Outdraws Rest of Top 10

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes reigned over the weekend box office with a $56.5 million North American opening, according to studio estimates Sunday, providing a surge to an uncertain season in theaters. The film from 20th Century Studios and Disney that built on the rebooted Apes trilogy of the 2010s had the third-highest opening of the year, after the $81.5 million debut of Dune: Part Two in early March and the $58.3 million domestic opening of Kung Fu Panda 4 a week later. Planet of the Apes easily made more than the rest of the Top 10 combined, the AP reports.

The Fall Guy fell to No. 2 with a $13.7 million weekend and a two-week total of $49.7 million for Universal Pictures. Zendaya's Challengers was third with $4.7 million and has earned $38 million in three weeks for Amazon MGM studios. The opening for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, directed by Wes Ball, was the second best in the series, after the $72 million opening weekend of 2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. It's the 10th movie in the franchise that began in 1968. Kingdom came with strong reviews and positive buzz (80% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and a "B" CinemaScore).

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

