Guy Randomly Punches Steve Buscemi on NYC Street

Steve Buscemi was punched in the face in New York City last week in what the actor's publicist says was a random attack. Buscemi, 66, was on a street in Manhattan Wednesday morning when it happened, the New York Post reports. "I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards," a worker at an establishment in the Kips Bay area, who witnessed the attack, tells the newspaper. "He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction." The New York Police Department confirmed an assault took place, without naming the actor, and said an investigation is underway, the AP reports. The attacker fled, and no arrests have yet been made.
Buscemi, a native of Brooklyn, "was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city," his publicist's statement says. "He is OK and appreciates everyone's well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York." He was treated at the hospital for facial injuries and swelling around his left eye. Random attacks have been plaguing NYC, and Buscemi's Boardwalk Empire co-star Michael Stuhlbarg is one of the other recent victims. In March, he was hit in the back of the neck by a rock thrown by a man who Stuhlbarg then chased down. That man was arrested. (More Steve Buscemi stories.)