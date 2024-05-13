Guy Randomly Punches Steve Buscemi on NYC Street

Steve Buscemi was punched in the face in New York City last week in what the actor's publicist says was a random attack. Buscemi, 66, was on a street in Manhattan Wednesday morning when it happened, the New York Post reports. "I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards," a worker at an establishment in the Kips Bay area, who witnessed the attack, tells the newspaper. "He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction." The New York Police Department confirmed an assault took place, without naming the actor, and said an investigation is underway, the AP reports. The attacker fled, and no arrests have yet been made.