He Was a B-Movie Giant, Launched A-Level Stars

Roger Corman, the "King of the Bs" who helped turn out such low-budget classics as Little Shop of Horrors and Attack of the Crab Monsters and gave many of Hollywood's most famous actors and directors early breaks, has died at age 98. Corman died Thursday at his home in Santa Monica, California, according to a statement from his wife and daughters. "When asked how he would like to be remembered, he said, 'I was a filmmaker, just that.'"

Starting in 1955, Corman helped create hundreds of B-movies as a producer and director, among them Black Scorpion, Bucket of Blood, and Bloody Mama. A remarkable judge of talent, he hired such aspiring filmmakers as Francis Ford Coppola, Ron Howard, James Cameron, and Martin Scorsese. In 2009, Corman received an honorary Academy Award. Penny-pinching strategy: "There are many constraints connected with working on a low budget, but at the same time there are certain opportunities," Corman said in 2007. "You can gamble a little bit more. You can experiment. You have to find a more creative way to solve a problem or to present a concept."