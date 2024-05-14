Judi Dench: If You Need a Content Warning, Don't Go to Theatre

On the controversial topic of trigger warnings, Judi Dench says that while she can understand why they exist, she doesn't understand why they'd be used before a play. "If you're that sensitive, don't go to the theatre, because you could be very shocked," the 89-year-old said last week in an interview with Radio Times that was recently picked up by the Guardian. "Where is the surprise of seeing and understanding it in your own way? Why go to the theatre if you're going to be warned about things that are in the play? Isn't the whole business of going to the theatre about seeing something that you can be excited, surprised, or stimulated by?"