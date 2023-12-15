US Wants Israel to Alter Military Strategy

The US has pushed Israel to wrap up its sweeping ground offensive in Gaza by the end of the year and shift to a more precise, targeted strategy. Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, delivered the message on Thursday, the New York Times reports. Although Sullivan, who is in Israel, did not set a hard-and-fast deadline, other US officials said President Biden wants the change to happen within a few weeks. The president's public comments about the war have sounded less patient with the US ally lately; he said Tuesday that "indiscriminate bombing" is costing Israel support around the world.

The initial reaction from Israel wasn't positive. A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in response to the Times report said that "Israel will continue the war until we complete all of its goals." Before talking to Sullivan, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant indicated that the attacks on Gaza will continue, saying the war "will last more than several months." National security spokesman John Kirby also addressed Israel shifting to "lower-intensity operations," which he said could happen in the near future. "I don't want to put a time stamp on it," he said, per the Hill. "I think you can understand the last thing we'd want to do is telegraph to Hamas what they're likely to face in coming weeks and months." (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)