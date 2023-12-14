Dow Registers Another Record High

But gains are more modest than on Wednesday
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 14, 2023 3:25 PM CST
Edward McCarthy, right, works with fellow traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.   (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Wall Street took a bit of a breather after Wednesday's surge, though the major indexes all posted more modest gains:

  • The S&P 500 rose 12 points, or 0.2%, to 4,719.
  • The Dow rose 158 points, or 0.4%, to 37,248. (That's another record high.)
  • The Nasdaq rose 27 points, or 0.1%, to 14,761.

Of note Thursday: Moderna jumped 9.2% after it reported encouraging data from a study of its treatment for high-risk melanoma that's used with Merck's Keytruda, per the AP. That helped offset a 6.6% slump for Adobe, which gave a forecast for 2024 revenue that fell short of analysts' expectations. Treasury yields sank further in the bond market as traders bet on a series of cuts to US interest rates coming in 2024. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.92% from 4.03% late Wednesday. It was above 5% in October, at its highest level since 2007, and the sharp drop since then has given the stock market a big boost.

Owners of office parks, hotels and other real estate, which benefit from lower interest rates, were some of Thursday's bigger winners. Real-estate stocks rose 2.6% for one of the biggest gains among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 index, including a 7.2% jump for Boston Properties. Banks were also strong. High interest rates have hurt the industry's players a rung or two in size below the behemoth banks and helped cause three high-profile collapses earlier this year. Lower interest rates could ease the pressure, and Comerica and Zions Bancorp. both jumped more than 8.5%.

