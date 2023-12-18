Your Snacking Habits Really Do Add Up

Those snacks you're grabbing between meals add up, or so says a new study out of the Ohio State University. A survey of nearly 24,000 Americans over age 30 indicates our snacking clocks in at an average 400 to 500 calories a day—or between 19.5% and 22.4% of total energy intake—and they're pretty empty calories at that. "Snacks are contributing a meal's worth of intake to what we eat without it actually being a meal," said lead author Christopher Taylor in a press release. "You know what dinner is going to be: a protein, a side dish or two. But if you eat a meal of what you eat for snacks, it becomes a completely different scenario of, generally, carbohydrates, sugars, not much protein, not much fruit, not a vegetable." That makes it, essentially, a meal without the nutritional benefits of a meal.