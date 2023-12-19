Internet's Hitler 'Law' Creator Weighs In on Trump-Biden

Donald Trump over the weekend escalated his attacks on migrants trying to cross the border, asserting that they were "poisoning the blood of our country," reports the AP. That prompted a rebuke from the campaign of President Biden, with a spokesman saying that Trump "parroted Adolf Hitler," per the Hill. All of which calls to mind an axiom of the internet known as Godwin's Law. Coined in the 1990s, it maintains that every internet argument, if it goes on for long enough, escalates to the point where one side invokes Hitler. To get a better sense of the dynamics at play here, Politico talks to the man who invented the law, Mike Godwin, now an attorney.