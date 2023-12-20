The mother of a 10-year-old child who was sentenced by a Mississippi judge to three months of probation and a book report for urinating in public has refused to sign his probation agreement and has asked for the charge against her son to be dismissed, the family's attorney announced Tuesday, per the AP. The child's mother had initially planned on signing the agreement to avoid the risk of prosecutors upgrading her son's charge from "child in need of supervision" to disorderly conduct, as they threatened, but she changed her mind after reading the full agreement Tuesday, attorney Carlos Moore said. "We cannot in good conscience accept a probation agreement that treats a 10-year-old child as a criminal," Moore said. "The terms proposed are not in the best interest of our client, and we will take all necessary steps to challenge them."