The Biden administration has released a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a swap for jailed Americans, the AP has learned. Alex Saab, who was arrested on a US warrant for money laundering in 2020, was released from custody Wednesday. In exchange, Maduro will free some, if not all, of the roughly dozen US citizens who remain imprisoned in Venezuela, according to a person familiar with the situation. The White House declined to comment. On Friday and again on Monday, two docket entries were filed under seal in the long-dormant criminal case out of federal court in Miami, an indication that a behind-the-scenes deal was in the works. The deal between Washington and Caracas represents the US government's latest bid to improve relations and bring back imprisoned Americans.

The move, likely to be the largest release of American prisoners since an October 2022 deal that freed seven, comes just weeks after the US temporarily suspended some sanctions after Maduro's socialist government and a faction of its opposition resolved to work together on a series of basic conditions for the next presidential election. The US has long accused Saab of being a bag man for Maduro. Saab's release would be seen as a major concession to Maduro, the country's authoritarian leader who's himself the target of a $15 million US reward for anyone bringing him to New York to face drug trafficking charges. The deal is also likely to anger the Venezuelan opposition, who've criticized the White House for standing by as the leader of the OPEC nation has repeatedly outmaneuvered the US government after the Trump administration's maximum pressure campaign failed to topple him.

In October, the White House eased sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry, promising to reimpose the restrictions if Maduro by Nov. 30 didn't live up to his promise to pave the way for free and fair elections next year. That deadline passed, and so far Maduro has failed to reverse a ban blocking his chief opponent, Maria Corina Machado, from running for office. Among the Americans behind bars in Venezuela are two former Green Berets, Luke Denman and Airan Berry, who were involved in an attempt to oust Maduro in 2019. Also detained are Eyvin Hernandez, Jerrel Kenemore, and Joseph Cristella, who are accused of entering the country illegally from Colombia. More recently, Venezuela arrested Savoi Wright, a 38-year-old California businessman.