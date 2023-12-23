Charlie Sheen Attacked in His Home

Charlie Sheen was attacked by his neighbor in his Malibu home on Wednesday, police say. CBS News reports Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 1pm call reporting a battery/disturbance. Authorities say Electra Schrock was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create bodily injury, and burglary. She allegedly forced her way into Sheen's home on the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road, attacked him, then returned to her house, where deputies arrested her.