'Do Not Stop,' Netanyahu Tells Troops in Gaza

In the face of international pressure for a ceasefire, Benjamin Netanyahu went to northern Gaza on Monday to deliver his message of persistence to Israeli troops in person. The trip followed a weekend of fighting that produced a high death toll on both sides of the Israel-Hamas war. The prime minister told the soldiers he brought a couple of messages, NBC News reports. Netanyahu assured the troops that their lives are important, adding that military leaders will do their best to protect them. "Second thing—don't stop," he said.

"Anyone who talks about stopping—no, do not stop," Netanyahu told them as Israel presses its offensive against Hamas. "The war continues to the end. Until they are finished, no less than that." Later in the day, Netanyahu addressed the Knesset, saying that waging the military campaign is the best way to secure the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas. He was interrupted by chants from relatives of the hostages seated in the gallery, per the New York Times, calling instead for quick action to return their family members. "Now! Now! Now," they shouted. (Egypt offered a proposal to end the war and establish a government in Gaza and the West Bank.)