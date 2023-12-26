Alert Neighbor Saves Newborn From Trash Bin

A woman gave birth in Honolulu on Saturday night—only instead of doing so safely inside a hospital, she was outside in the neighborhood of Kahala. As Hawaii News Now reports, a neighbor heard the woman screaming in pain around 11:30pm, saw her give birth, and deposit her newborn daughter in a trash can before walking away. He ran outside to retrieve the baby and called 911, adds KKTV .

The girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition. "It's heartbreaking really just knowing that you know, that's a helpless little one," says another neighbor. "I'm glad somebody found the baby and hopefully it's getting all the care and love it needs right now." No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing. (Read more abandoned baby stories.)