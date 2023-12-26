The holiday shopping season is in the books, and retailers will likely be relieved, the New York Times reports. Retail sales were up 3.1% compared to last year between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24, according to stats released by Mastercard SpendingPulse. "This holiday season, the consumer showed up, spending in a deliberate manner" is how Michelle Meyer, chief economist at the Mastercard Economics Institute, put it, per MarketWatch. Restaurants saw the biggest uptick, at 7.8%, followed by apparel (2.4%) and grocery (2.1%). However, jewelry and electronic sales both dipped, by 2% and 0.4%, respectively.