Ukraine Strikes Russia's 'Christmas Present'

Ukrainian aircraft dropped guided missiles at a naval base in Russian-occupied Crimea, reportedly destroying a large Russian landing ship, as Boxing Day dawned. Russian officials acknowledged the early morning attack at the naval base in Feodosia that killed at least one person and injured several others without confirming the ship, Novocherkassk, was put out of commission. Ukraine's air force claimed the vessel was "destroyed," per Al Jazeera . That would mark a big blow to Russia. "Given that the Novocherkassk was in dock, it is highly likely it was being loaded with soldiers, equipment, or both," the BBC reports. Ukraine claimed the ship was transporting Iranian-made explosive drones used during the nearly two-year-old Russian invasion.

A representative for Ukraine's southern command said Russia had been having trouble moving "important cargo" north because of damage to the Kerch Bridge, meaning Novocherkassk's supplies were a kind of "Christmas present, completely wrapped," per the BBC. The rep said the attack would further inhibit Russia's ability to supply its troops in the region. Crimea's Russian-installed governor said six buildings were damaged, but that a fire had been contained and the port was operating as normal. Ukraine also suffered a blow Tuesday, confirming it had withdrawn troops from the town of Marinka in Donetsk. Russian President Vladimir Putin said his troops had seized the town, giving them the "opportunity to move into a wider operational area," per the Kyiv Post. (Read more Russia-Ukraine war stories.)