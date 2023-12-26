Man's best friend has proved its worth once again, this time in the Last Frontier. A local man taking his dog for a walk in the Tsalteshi Trails system in Soldotna was attacked by a moose on Dec. 18, though his injuries were thankfully non-life-threatening, Alaska State Troopers say in a release . Officials say the moose emerged from the woods that afternoon near a trail intersection, then "without notice ... charged and knocked [the man] to the ground," kicking him "multiple times."

The man's dog then leaped into action, barking and scaring the moose away as its owner scrambled toward relative safety near a tree and snowbank, per the release and the Tsalteshi Trails Association. The release notes there were four moose known to be in the area around the time of the attack. "We are relieved to hear the man and his dog are OK!" the association wrote on Facebook after the incident. "Please be extra careful keeping an eye out for wildlife."

CNN reports that even though bears are thought to be more dangerous than moose in Alaska, it's moose who attack humans more often, per the state's Department of Fish and Game. The agency notes that moose aren't typically aggressive, but "they can become aggressive when they are harassed by people, dogs, and traffic, or when hungry and tired, especially in winter when they must walk through deep snow." After the Dec. 18 attack, the association advised people to stay away for the rest of the day, noting that "the moose are likely still stressed" and advising visitors on the trails to "give moose lots of space" and report any moose sightings. (Read more moose stories.)