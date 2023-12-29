Census Bureau Announces a World Population Milestone

The world population grew by 75 million people over the past year and on New Year's Day it will stand at more than 8 billion people, according to figures released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday. The bureau estimates the population passed the 8 billion mark on September 26, but it notes "there are many sources of uncertainty in estimating the global population" and points out that the United Nations Population Division estimates that number was reached on November 15, 2022. According to the census bureau's estimations, it took 12 and a half years for the population to go from 7 billion to 8 billion, but it estimates it will take more than 14 years for it to hit 9 billion due to slowing population growth since the rate peaked in the 1960s. More from the report, per the AP:

The worldwide growth rate in the past year was just under 1%. At the start of 2024, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, according to the Census Bureau figures. The growth rate for the United States in the past year was 0.53%, about half the worldwide figure. The US added 1.7 million people and will have a population on New Year's Day of 335.8 million people.