Nikki Haley: I'd Pardon Trump

Nikki Haley says former President Trump won't have to worry about languishing in a federal prison if she's elected president. In response to a question from a 9-year-old boy at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Thursday, the Republican candidate said it would be in the "best interest of the country" to pardon Trump if he is found guilty, NBC News reports. "A leader needs to think about what's in the best interest of the country," Haley said. "What's in the best interest of the country is not to have an 80-year-old man sitting in jail, that continues to divide our country." She added: "What's in the best interest of the country would be to pardon him, so that we can move on as a country and no longer talk about him."