An inhaler commonly used by people with asthma has just a few days left on drugstore shelves. Fast Company reports that as of Monday, Flovent will be officially discontinued in US pharmacies, though manufacturer GSK says an authorized generic version will take its place. In a November statement , the drugmaker tried to assure consumers that "the transition from branded to authorized generics will not have an impact on our ability to supply the market" and that it anticipates "minimal disruption for patients." The company even touts that the generic version, which will be distributed by Prasco, could turn out to be "a lower cost alternative to patients, depending on their insurance coverage and benefit design."

But insurance coverage is exactly what some fear could muck up distribution of the generic versions of Flovent HFA, an inhaled aerosol, and Flovent Diskus, an inhalation powder—especially worrisome as the US is right in the middle of cold and flu season. CNN notes that the generic version of Flovent "doesn't appear to be covered as widely by insurers" as the branded version. Certain at-risk groups, including those with a condition called eosinophilic esophagitis, also rely heavily on Flovent, as other alternatives haven't been widely tested.

"This medication has been the most commonly used inhaled medication for the past 25 or 30 years," says Dr. Robyn Cohen, a pediatric pulmonologist at Boston Medical Center. "The fact that it's being discontinued is going to be a huge shock to the system for patients, for families, and for doctors." Doctors are especially concerned about kids, noting the generic version of Flovent could "lead to higher copays and the need for prior authorizations that delay access," per the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The AAP adds some insurers are greenlighting "preferred alternatives," but that those alternatives often aren't good candidates for children for various reasons, including that they're more complicated to use and require "high [airflow] velocities" that most young kids can't generate. Industry experts say that GSK is nixing Flovent after a change in Medicaid rebates taking effect in the new year that removes a cap on penalties the company may have to pay due to recent price hikes. CNN and Fast Company both note that the price of Flovent has risen 47% since 2014. Doctors recommend asthma patients get their ducks in a row now and arrange for a Flovent replacement if needed. (Read more asthma stories.)