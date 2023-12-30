Spy Balloon Sent Data to China on US Internet Link: Officials

A surveillance balloon that crossed the nation early this year tapped a US company's internet connection to send data back to China, current and former officials said. The communications chiefly concerned navigation, NBC News reports. The balloon was able to transmit high-bandwidth collections of data in short bursts using the internet service provider's connection, US intelligence agencies found. Intelligence officials said the balloon did not send intelligence, per CNN . The connection helped the US track the location of the balloon, which the US shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

China again said that the craft was just a weather balloon. "As we had made it clear before, the airship, used for meteorological research, unintentionally drifted into US because of the westerlies and its limited self-steering capability," a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington told NBC News. Chinese intelligence agencies have covertly connected to internet service providers in other countries before, US officials said, sometimes as a backup. Often, they use networks that are encrypted or otherwise have strong security protocols to protect communications. (Read more spy balloon stories.)