Here Are 5 of 2023's Biggest Medical Breakthroughs

Alzheimer's meds, an OTC birth control pill, RSV vaccines all make ABC's list
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 29, 2023 4:45 PM CST
This illustration depicts proposed packaging for Opill, a birth control medication by Perrigo.   (Perrigo via AP, File)

If looking back at 2023 brings forth visions of dumpster fires in your head, take heart: There were some pretty amazing accomplishments over the past 12 months, notably on the health and science front. ABC News compiles some of the year's biggest medical breakthroughs, including a "significant milestone" in how we treat Alzheimer's: full FDA approval of a drug called Leqembi, which is the first medication shown to slow cognitive decline in patients in the early stages of the disease. Here are five of 2023's standouts, per ABC:


