Hacking Concerns Rose Bowl Teams

The Alabama Crimson Tide caused a stir at the Rose Bowl when they revealed they've restricted their players' game film viewing on iPads heading into the College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan because of concerns about hacking. As it turns out, Michigan is also taking precautions. The Wolverines also have stopped watching game film on iPads, players and coaches said Friday. Both teams are watching film only in groups or on protected devices as they prepare for their high-stakes meeting Monday in Pasadena, the AP reports.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh first addressed the issue with players last month. He then "turned them off for everyone" on Thursday, receiver Roman Wilson said. "You can't really blame them with the things going on in college football these days," Wilson said. One Tide player said that only coaches are receiving practice film directly on their iPads. But quarterback Jalen Milroe said he still watches film on his iPad despite the warnings. "I watch tape all over the building. That's what I'm doing right now," he said. "I'm going to be prepared for the game." Harbaugh was suspended for three games by the Big Ten Conference over a sign-stealing scheme, though he denied any knowledge of it. Connor Stallions was considered a leader of the operation and resigned from the team's staff.