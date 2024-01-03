Board Game 'Celebrates the Violence' of Jan. 6

On the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol, Americans can do it all over again—on a game board. "Storm the Capitol—TrueAnon Edition," a board game in which players relive the riot, will be released Saturday, per Newsweek . Created by the "TrueAnon" political podcast, the limited edition game allows players to assume the role of a "patriot" (whose goal is to move through the Capitol "collecting ballots, taking hostages, and fighting the police") or that of a Capitol police officer (who works "to prevent the Patriots from getting to the roof with enough ballots to Stop the Steal"). There, Donald Trump waits with a helicopter to take "patriots" to alter the 2020 election results. If the opposing side wins the game, Joe Biden's election is certified.

"TrueAnon" hosts Brace Belden and Liz Franczak promoted the game, sold for $64.99, on Tuesday's episode, with Belden saying it's "for every single person in America, on every single side of every single political issue." Or at least those who agree with the podcast's claim that "January 6th was about having fun with your friends—and this January 6th, that amazing feeling is coming back." The game claims to let players "relive one of the funniest days in American history." Belden said it was "the best day of watching TV I've ever had in my life" and claimed most of those who died at the Capitol "died from being too excited," per the Independent. Franczak said playing the game was a "riot of a time."

According to the Independent, "the game celebrates the violence of the day," with players gaining points "by stealing 'AOC's shoes' or 'Pelosi's laptop.'" The game—intended for players 18 and older, per Raw Story—will be sold on the podcast's merchandise website. Newsweek reports there was a "fairly positive" online reaction, though this Reddit thread shows there's plenty of aversion, too. "I think I speak for all sane Americans when I say 'what the f---ing f---?" reads one comment. "When it comes to traitors, I'm partial to Hangman," reads another. A third user said the game was "like Monopoly, but every space on the board is 'Go to Jail.'" A fourth criticized the creators for "mocking the United States and our Democracy and our constitution." (Read more Jan. 6 stories.)