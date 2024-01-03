Longing for That Elusive Snow? It May Be Coming

Bing Crosby might get his snow after all, though not in time for Christmas 2023 . A winter storm is set to descend this weekend upon the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states, though the Weather Channel concedes it's not yet clear how powerful the storm will be or what its track will be. What is clear is that residents in those regions will likely be getting some snow, rain, wind, or a mix, with the possibility that the weather system could even morph into a nor'easter.

CNN notes that the storm system from the west will bring cool rain to most of the South, but that "confidence in the storm's exact track drops after it leaves the Southeast." "Heavy precipitation will spread across the Southeast/mid-Atlantic and possibly the Northeast this coming weekend, with increasing potential for heavy snow to the north and west of the low," according to the Weather Prediction Center. It adds, cryptically: "Exact amounts and precipitation type for some of the major East Coast cities remains highly uncertain at this point, but does need to be watched."

Wherever the snow ends up falling, it could potentially end a snow drought that's endured for going on two years. New York City, for example, hasn't seen more than an inch of snow for almost 700 days; last year, a grand total of 2.3 inches fell in Central Park—the city's "least snowy" calendar year ever, per CNN. Philly and DC saw similarly low snowfall. However the nearing precipitation ends up coming down in the targeted areas, the Washington Post notes that it's set to hit between 10am on Saturday and 8am on Sunday. (Read more snowstorm stories.)