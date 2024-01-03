Four US-Mexico border crossings partially or fully closed in response to a wave of asylum-seekers will reopen Thursday after what Customs and Border Protection said was a sharp drop in migrants seeking to enter the US. Officials said Mexico's government had carried out "enhanced enforcement actions" to slow migrations northward, including by ramping up deportations to Venezuela, allowing the ports of Eagle Pass in Texas; Lukeville and Nogales in Arizona; and San Ysidro in California to again accept commercial and legal travel, per CBS News. The closures had "caused headaches for locals who travel between both countries regularly" and "were expected to cost a significant amount of money in trade," per Axios. (Read more US-Mexico border stories.)