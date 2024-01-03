Andrew Lloyd Webber Once Had a Poltergeist Problem

Andrew Lloyd Webber once had to call on a priest to rid his home of a pesky spirit. In a recent interview with the Telegraph, the Phantom of the Opera composer was asked whether any of the six London theaters he owns are haunted. The Guardian reports the question wasn't an entirely wild one, as ghosts are said to frequent a number of London's theaters. (It gives examples including that of the Adelphi Theatre, where actor William Terriss was fatally stabbed by a "deranged" fellow actor as he entered through the stage door and is said to linger to this day.) As for Webber, he said he had never encountered a ghost at any of his venues, but that he had once dealt with a poltergeist at his 19th-century home in central London.