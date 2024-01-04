Britney Spears: 'I Will Never Return to the Music Industry'

Britney Spears is pushing back against rumors that she's planning to record a hit album one more time. "Just so we're clear most of the news is trash !!!" the singer wrote in an Instagram post with a painting depicting Salome with the head of John the Baptist. "They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry," she wrote. The post followed claims in Page Six and other outlets that she was working on a 10th studio album with songwriters including Julia Michaels and Charlie XCX, the BBC reports.

"When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people," Spears wrote "For those of you who have read my book, there's loads that you don't know about me … I've written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I'm a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way." The 42-year-old's last studio album was 2016's "Glory." In 2022, after she was released from her conservatorship, she released her first new music in six years, a duet with Elton John. In last year's memoir The Woman in Me, she said she wasn't focusing on "pushing forward" with her music career, the BBC reports. "It's time for me not to be someone who other people want; it's time to actually find myself," she wrote. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)