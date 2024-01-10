Capitol Rioter Forced to Flee Home Avoids Jail Time

A man targeted by right-wing conspiracy theories about the US Capitol riot was sentenced on Tuesday to a year of probation for joining the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by a mob of fellow Donald Trump supporters. Ray Epps, a former Arizona resident who was driven into hiding by death threats, pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge. He received no jail time, and there were no restrictions placed on his travel during his probation, but he will have to serve 100 hours of community service, the AP reports. The 62-year-old appeared remotely by video conference and wasn't in the Washington, DC, courtroom when Chief Judge James Boasberg sentenced him.

Prosecutors had recommended a six-month term of imprisonment for Epps. Fox News and other right-wing media outlets amplified conspiracy theories that Epps was an undercover government agent who helped incite the Capitol attack to entrap Trump supporters. Epps filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News last year, saying the network was to blame for spreading baseless claims about him. Epps told the judge that he now knows that he never should have believed the lies about a stolen election that Trump and his allies told and that Fox News broadcast. "I have learned that truth is not always found in the places that I used to trust," said Epps, who asked for mercy before learning his sentence.

The judge noted that many conspiracy theorists still refuse to believe that the Capitol riot was an insurrection carried out by Trump supporters. The judge said he hopes that the threats against Epps and his wife subside so they can move on with their lives. "You were hounded out of your home," the judge said. "You were hounded out of your town." Federal prosecutors have backed up Epps' vehement denials that he was a government plant or FBI operative. They say Epps has never been a government employee or agent beyond serving in the US Marines from 1979 to 1983. The ordeal has forced Epps and his wife to sell their property and businesses and flee their home in Queen Creek, Arizona, according to his lawyer.

"He enjoys no golf, tennis, travel, or other trappings of retirement. They live in a trailer in the woods, away from their family, friends, and community," attorney Edward Ungvarsky wrote in a court filing. Epps pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct on restricted grounds, a charge punishable by a maximum of one year behind bars. A prosecutor, Michael Gordon, said Epps doesn't deserve to be inundated with death threats but should serve jail time for his conduct on Jan. 6. "He didn't start the riot. He made it worse." Gordon told the judge. (Read more Capitol riot stories.)