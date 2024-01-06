New Novel to Imagine Anne Frank's Life Before

Anne Frank received a diary as a gift on her 13th birthday. She wrote in it for two years, until Nazis discovered her family's hiding place in August 1944. "I wondered what Anne's life had been like before the diary," said Alice Hoffman, "and what had caused her to become the writer whose voice spoke for a generation of those whose lives were ruined or ended by the Nazi occupation." Hoffman decided to explore those questions in a novel, When We Flew Away: A Novel of Anne Frank Before the Diary, scheduled to be release in September, the Guardian reports.

Hoffman, whose 30 or so novels include Practical Magic and The Dovekeepers, had the cooperation of the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam and drew on archival materials, per the AP. Editors for the publisher, Scholastic Press, called the staff there "the foremost researchers of the history of the Frank family." Use of the materials, they said, "would help us to ensure that the book, while a work of fiction, is very much grounded in fact." The novel imagines Frank as an 11-year-old. Hoffman said in a statement that she first read The Diary of a Young Girl when she was 12 and was deeply affected. "It changed the way I looked at the world," she said. Anne Frank died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945. Her diary was published two years later. (Read more Anne Frank stories.)