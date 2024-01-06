Questions Remain After Release of Epstein Records

For nearly two decades, journalists, police detectives, FBI agents, lawyers, and amateur sleuths have pried into the depraved world of Jeffrey Epstein. Yet even after the release of thousands of pages of court records in recent days, questions about the millionaire pedophile remain unanswered. The documents shed little new light on the financier's habitual sexual abuse of underage girls. Another batch is expected Monday, though there is little indication they will yield more information than the nearly 3,000 pages of deposition transcripts, legal memos, emails, and other records made public since Wednesday. Here's a look by the AP at what is known so far about Epstein and his crimes: