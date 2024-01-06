Fancy seeing the ancient Acropolis uncluttered by thousands of selfie-snappers? A solution is in the works, but it will set you back up to $5,500. Starting April 1, Greece plans to offer exclusive guided tours of its most powerful tourist magnet to handfuls of well-heeled visitors outside normal opening hours, per the AP. The measure is part of an overhaul of ticketing policy for Greece's archaeological sites and museums, which will see across-the-board increases as of April 2025. The new Acropolis service will apply to a maximum of four groups, of up to five people each. It will cost $5,500 per group, although individuals prepared to cover the full group fee are welcome to visit on their own.
The visits, with certified guides, will last up to two hours: from 7am-9am local time, just before the site opens, or 8pm-10pm, after it closes. The new ticket policy will include a 50% increase in prices for ordinary Acropolis tickets, from about $22 to $33, although the number of free entry days during the winter will be doubled to two a month. Dominating the Athens skyline, the Acropolis and its 2,500-year-old marble monuments—including the Parthenon temple—is Greece's most-visited ancient site. Amid a surge of tourist arrivals in the country, it attracted more than 3 million people in 2022. The press of up to 23,000 daily visitors drove the Culture Ministry in September to announce caps on entry numbers and other restrictions starting in 2024.
