Fancy seeing the ancient Acropolis uncluttered by thousands of selfie-snappers? A solution is in the works, but it will set you back up to $5,500. Starting April 1, Greece plans to offer exclusive guided tours of its most powerful tourist magnet to handfuls of well-heeled visitors outside normal opening hours, per the AP. The measure is part of an overhaul of ticketing policy for Greece's archaeological sites and museums, which will see across-the-board increases as of April 2025. The new Acropolis service will apply to a maximum of four groups, of up to five people each. It will cost $5,500 per group, although individuals prepared to cover the full group fee are welcome to visit on their own.