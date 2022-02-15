 
X

Prince Andrew Strikes Deal With Accuser

He and Virginia Giuffre have tentative settlement in her sexual assault lawsuit
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 15, 2022 10:35 AM CST
Prince Andrew Strikes Deal With Accuser
In this image taken from video issued by the BBC, Virginia Roberts Giuffre speaks during an interview in 2019.   (BBC Panorama via AP)

(Newser) – It looks like Prince Andrew won't be going to trial this time. The prince's lawyer said Tuesday that a settlement has been reached with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her decades ago when she was a teenager, reports Bloomberg. Attorney David Boies revealed the tentative deal in a court filing in New York, per the AP, though no details were disclosed. Giuffre sued Andrew last year, alleging that he assaulted her when she was 17 and traveling with Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has denied the accusation. In informing the judge of the deal, Boies said Andrew would seek a formal dismissal of the lawsuit. (Read more Prince Andrew stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X