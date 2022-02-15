(Newser) – It looks like Prince Andrew won't be going to trial this time. The prince's lawyer said Tuesday that a settlement has been reached with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her decades ago when she was a teenager, reports Bloomberg. Attorney David Boies revealed the tentative deal in a court filing in New York, per the AP, though no details were disclosed. Giuffre sued Andrew last year, alleging that he assaulted her when she was 17 and traveling with Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has denied the accusation. In informing the judge of the deal, Boies said Andrew would seek a formal dismissal of the lawsuit. (Read more Prince Andrew stories.)