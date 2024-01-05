New Epstein Documents Detail How Girls Were Recruited

The release of court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein continued Thursday with the release of 19 more documents with a total of around 300 pages. The latest documents detail how girls were recruited at the sex offender's beachfront mansion in Florida, the BBC reports. In depositions from a lawsuit against Ghislane Maxwell, women said they had been recruited when they were underage to go to Epstein's home to perform massages—and they were paid to bring other girls to the home. One woman said she was 16 or 17 at the time. She said she had no massage experience and didn't expect sexual activity would be involved. "Jeffrey took my clothes off without my consent the first time I met him," she said, per NBC News .

Former Palm Beach police Det. Joseph Recarey said he interviewed 33 women who went to Epstein's home. He said most of them were under 18 at the time. "Each of the victims that went to the home were asked to bring their friends to the home. Some complied and some didn't," he said, per NBC. Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, was involved in recruiting the girls, said Recarey, who is now deceased. Maxwell was sued by Epstein victim Victoria Guiffre in 2015. The lawsuit was settled in 2017 but the court documents remained sealed until now, the Independent reports.

In another deposition in the case, a woman said she was recruited to give Epstein massages when she was in high school. "I worked very, very hard to not recall anything specific about my sexual encounters with this person as one of his victims," she said, per the Guardian. "I don't recall exactly how I was propositioned to get there. I just was there, and all of a sudden something horrible happened to me." NBC notes that most of the contents of Thursday's documents "were well-known and do not implicate new third parties." The release of more documents is expected Friday, with more to follow on Monday, the AP reports. (Read more Jeffrey Epstein stories.)