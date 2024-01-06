Obama Takes Concerns About Campaign to Biden

President Biden now has heard concerns about his campaign from a person who knows something about being reelected to the White House. Former President Barack Obama suggested changes to Biden and his aides, the Washington Post reports. Among the recommendations, some of which were made at a recent lunch, were that the president's aides turn to former Obama aides for advice, which Biden officials said is happening. A main worry expressed by the former president is Biden's structure: His campaign manager works in Wilmington, Delaware, while other top political advisers work in the White House. So any campaign move has to be approved in Washington first, a process that could be too slow during a fast-changing campaign.