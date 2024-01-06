Hey Florida, There Are Some New Kids in Town

Good news, Florida boomers: those new neighbors moving in can help set up your iPhone and install anti-virus software, all for the price of an avocado toast. In other words, millennials are coming to town! Per Business Insider, there's been a shifting demographic in who is moving to Florida. While boomers notoriously flock to retire in the Sunshine State, they've recently been overtaken by a younger set. Between 2021 and 2022, more than 29% of the 739,000 people relocating to Florida were millennials (boomers made up 25%, with Gen Z close behind at 21%). "I think this is the biggest migration that we're going to see certainly in our generation—but maybe in our lifetime," real estate agent Holly Meyer Lucas told BI.