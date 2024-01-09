Japan Is No Longer the No. 1 Auto Exporter

Japan has long been the world's top exporter of automobiles, but that reign is now over. China has overtaken it for the No. 1 spot, and it's no blip—Beijing's lead is expected to "solidify" in 2024, reports the South China Morning Post. The Wall Street Journal assesses the numbers and sees a "tectonic shift for the global industry" at play. Coverage:

Numbers: China sold an estimated 5.26 million vehicles overseas last year, roughly 1 million more than Japan, according to newly released stats from the China Passenger Car Association, per Reuters.