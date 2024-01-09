The statement from the coroner in Sinead O'Connor's death doesn't mince words: "This is to confirm that Ms O'Connor died of natural causes," the Southwark Coroner's Court in London said on Tuesday, adding that "the coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death." As the BBC notes, police had almost immediately said the singer's death wasn't being treated as suspicious after she was found dead at the age of 56 in her London home in July. The AP notes that natural causes "means circumstances when an illness or condition is not linked to external force," and that no further details were provided. The BBC reports that earlier Tuesday, a tribute concert was announced for O'Connor and late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan at New York City's Carnegie Hall. Set for March, it's to include the likes of the Dropkick Murphys, Cat Power, and Mountain Goats. (Read more Sinead O'Connor stories.)