These Are America's Top 10 Big Employers

Glassdoor has come out with its list of the best American companies to work for in 2024, as rated by employees. The workplace ratings website separated employers into large, small, and medium and ranked 100 top large companies and the 50 top small or medium companies. The No. 1 big employer, global consulting firm Bain & Company, has made it into the top 100 every year since Glassdoor's first list came out 16 years ago; it's been in the top spot six times, CBS News reports. (Google is the only other large company that has also appeared on the list every year so far.) The best large employers and their score out of 5: