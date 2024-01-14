These Are America's Top 10 Big Employers

Glassdoor is out with its list of the best US companies to work for
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 14, 2024 11:55 AM CST
Here Are America's Top 10 Big Employers
Customers place order at the counter of an In-N-Out burger restaurant Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Thornton, Colo.   (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Glassdoor has come out with its list of the best American companies to work for in 2024, as rated by employees. The workplace ratings website separated employers into large, small, and medium and ranked 100 top large companies and the 50 top small or medium companies. The No. 1 big employer, global consulting firm Bain & Company, has made it into the top 100 every year since Glassdoor's first list came out 16 years ago; it's been in the top spot six times, CBS News reports. (Google is the only other large company that has also appeared on the list every year so far.) The best large employers and their score out of 5:

  1. Bain & Company, 4.8
  2. NVIDIA, 4.7
  3. ServiceNow, 4.6
  4. MathWorks, 4.6
  5. Procore Technologies, 4.6
  6. In-N-Out Burger, 4.6
  7. VMware, 4.5
  8. Deltek, 4.5
  9. 2020 Companies, 4.5
  10. Fidelity Investments, 4.5
See the complete list, which can also be filtered to see the list of top small and medium companies, at Glassdoor. (Read more employers stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X