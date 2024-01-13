A search and rescue operation is underway off the coast of Somalia after two sailors from the US Navy went missing on Thursday night, reports Reuters. "For operational security purposes, we will not release additional information until the personnel recovery operation is complete," read a statement from US Central Command. There's no info on what ship the sailors may have been on. Central Command simply noted, "The sailors were forward-deployed to the US 5th Fleet (C5F) area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions." Per CNN, the US maintains a small military presence in Somalia, mainly to take on the extremist Islamic group al-Shabaab. (Read more Navy stories.)