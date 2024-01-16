Firefighters Save Dog After 'Polar Plunge'

Video captured the very, very cold rescue of a dog that fell into a partially frozen-over pond in Utah Sunday. The North Davis Fire District posted the video of what it called the dog's "polar plunge," KSL reports. The dog, whose name is Bob, couldn't get out of Steed Pond due to an ice shelf. "Please be safe with your pets and children as ice conditions are still not as safe as we'd like them to be," the fire district reminded residents. The dog was not hurt in the incident, but it was so scared it did bite one of the responders, the Gephardt Daily reports. (Read more Utah stories.)