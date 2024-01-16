Grandfather Killed Trying to Break Up Subway Fight

As Richard Henderson rode a No. 3 train home to Brooklyn Sunday night, he tried to intervene in a fight on the subway car and ended up dead. The 45-year-old was fatally shot just three stops before he would have gotten off, the New York Times reports. "He got shot stepping into an altercation that he had nothing to do with," says his wife of almost two decades, noting her husband often stood up for people against bullying. "He died a hero. He died doing what he did—taking up for the weak." Bystanders say the fight Henderson was trying to break up was over loud music, ABC 7 reports.