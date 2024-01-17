Oldest Serving Senator Hospitalized in DC

Chuck Grassley's office says he's being treated for infection, is expected to make full recovery
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 16, 2024 6:14 PM CST
Chuck Grassley Hospitalized With Infection
Sen. Chuck Grassley arrives at a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Chuck Grassley, who became the oldest serving senator after the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein last year, is in a Washington, DC hospital with an infection and is receiving antibiotic infusions, his office says. "He is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors' orders," the Iowa Republican's office said in a statement Tuesday, per Fox News. Taylor Foy, a spokesperson for the 90-year-old senator, says Grassley has been in the hospital since he went in for tests Sunday, reports the Des Moines Register. "He never likes to be away from his job, so he's in as good of spirits as he can be," says Foy, who expects Grassley to make a full recovery. (Read more Chuck Grassley stories.)

