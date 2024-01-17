Shark Attacks Boy During 'Shark Tank' Experience at Bahamas Resort

A Maryland boy on vacation in the Bahamas was attacked by a shark while participating in a resort's "shark tank" experience, authorities say. The 10-year-old boy was at a resort on Paradise Island when the shark bit him on his right leg Monday afternoon, but authorities have not named the resort he was at, NBC News reports. Details are scarce—it's also not clear whether he was with family members at the time, CBS News reports. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force says in a statement that the boy was "participating in an expedition in a Shark Tank at a local resort" at the time, but, speaking to NBC, a police superintendent said she didn't know what precautions were in place. "I'm a police officer on the island, and I have never been over to the aquarium that they're referring to. As for how it's set up, you'll have to speak to personnel at the resort," she said. Multiple outlets were reporting that Atlantis Paradise Island appears to offer a shark encounter, but has not responded to requests for comment. (A Massachusetts woman was killed by a shark while paddleboarding in the Bahamas in December.)