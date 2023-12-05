Shark Kills US Tourist in Bahamas

A vacation in the Bahamas turned tragic Monday when a Boston woman was fatally attacked by a shark. The 44-year-old was paddleboarding off the Sandals Royal Bahamian resort in Nassau shortly after 11am when a shark lunged and bit the woman, causing "serious injuries to the right side of her body, including the right hip region and also her right upper limb," police said, per CBS News . A Sandals lifeguard went out in a boat to retrieve the woman and her male companion, but found her with no vital signs, Sgt. Desiree Ferguson of the Royal Bahamas Police Force said, per NBC Boston .

Police have yet to identify the woman but described her as a resident of Boston and a guest at the Sandals. The company said it was "deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddleboarding activity nearly a mile from the shore." It added it was "providing all support possible" to loved ones "during this difficult time." There were reports indicating the woman had gotten married days before the attack, though police did not confirm that, per NBC. Police also failed to confirm the species of shark. The Bahamas attack follows another fatal encounter Saturday in Mexico. (Read more shark attack stories.)