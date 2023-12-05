Shark Kills US Tourist in Bahamas

44-year-old bitten while paddleboarding near her resort in Nassau
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 5, 2023 8:17 AM CST
Shark Kills US Tourist in Bahamas
A great white shark prowls off South Africa.   (Getty Images/Alessandro De Maddalena)

A vacation in the Bahamas turned tragic Monday when a Boston woman was fatally attacked by a shark. The 44-year-old was paddleboarding off the Sandals Royal Bahamian resort in Nassau shortly after 11am when a shark lunged and bit the woman, causing "serious injuries to the right side of her body, including the right hip region and also her right upper limb," police said, per CBS News. A Sandals lifeguard went out in a boat to retrieve the woman and her male companion, but found her with no vital signs, Sgt. Desiree Ferguson of the Royal Bahamas Police Force said, per NBC Boston.

Police have yet to identify the woman but described her as a resident of Boston and a guest at the Sandals. The company said it was "deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddleboarding activity nearly a mile from the shore." It added it was "providing all support possible" to loved ones "during this difficult time." There were reports indicating the woman had gotten married days before the attack, though police did not confirm that, per NBC. Police also failed to confirm the species of shark. The Bahamas attack follows another fatal encounter Saturday in Mexico. (Read more shark attack stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X