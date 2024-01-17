Plane Bound for US Returns to Tokyo After Biting Incident

The 159 passengers of All Nippon Airways' Flight 118 only made it about an hour into their journey to Seattle Tuesday night before the plane turned around and returned to Tokyo. The cause? An unruly male passenger, this time one who an airline rep said bit a female flight attendant, reports CNN. She suffered minor injuries. The unnamed passenger, described by an ANA rep as a "heavily intoxicated" 55-year-old American, was detained by police upon the plane's arrival at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.