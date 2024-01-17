Following very closely on the news that the Princess of Wales is recovering from an abdominal procedure and will likely stay two weeks in the hospital comes the news that the UK's monarch will soon be undergoing more than just a routine checkup himself. As the BBC and AP report, King Charles will check into the hospital next week for a "corrective procedure." "In common with thousands of men each year, the king has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the statement from Buckingham Palace said. The palace notes that Charles' condition is benign, and it's one that's common among men over 50—the monarch is 75—but he'll step back from royal duties for a "short period," per the BBC. The news was released moments after Kensington Palace disclosed Kate's surgery. (Read more King Charles III stories.)