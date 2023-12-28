Pierce Brosnan Cited for Violating Yellowstone Rules

A former 007 stands accused of walking in thermal areas at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Pierce Brosnan, who played James Bond in four of the spy franchise's flicks, allegedly stepped off the trail upon which visitors are meant to stay in order to keep away from the park's famous hot springs and geysers, CNN and NBC Montana report, citing court documents that list a Beverly Hills address for the defendant. "Boardwalks and trails protect you and delicate thermal formations," the park says on its website, warning that the ground in certain areas "may be only a thin crust above boiling hot springs," with no way to tell if it's a safe place to stand. Plus, the park adds, some "pools are acidic enough to burn through boots."